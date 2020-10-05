Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €47.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €47.50 ($55.88) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.55 ($54.77).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

