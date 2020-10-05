Krios One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,653.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Krios token can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $4,653.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Krios has traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01519511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00166854 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.