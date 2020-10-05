KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Trading Up 0.1%

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Separately, Citigroup lowered KUMBA IRON OR/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get KUMBA IRON OR/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

KUMBA IRON OR/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.