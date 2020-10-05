Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.46

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 3674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $2,838,481.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,354.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,627 shares of company stock worth $8,742,506. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,473,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 79,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.