Kusama Reaches Market Cap of $272.06 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $32.12 or 0.00299140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $272.06 million and approximately $21.05 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01519511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00166854 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

