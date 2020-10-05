Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, BitMax and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00266556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01513138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00163182 BTC.

About Lambda

The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

