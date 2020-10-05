Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.40

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 14497686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $9.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get Lansdowne Oil & Gas alerts:

Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.