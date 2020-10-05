Leadcoin (LDC) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $167,899.12 and $720.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and Liquid. Over the last week, Leadcoin has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00265375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.01521201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00167374 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network.

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Liquid, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

