Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $939.00 worth of Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs Profile

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 tokens. The official website for Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs is www.lc4foundation.org. Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs’ official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation.

Buying and Selling Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

