Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.12

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 696405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Leisure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.48 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leisure Acquisition stock. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.55% of Leisure Acquisition worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

