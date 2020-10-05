LEOcoin (LC4) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,751.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.40 or 0.03277750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.37 or 0.02058972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00430069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.16 or 0.01052494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00622094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00047362 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009358 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

