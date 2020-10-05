Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.31.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.12 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $29,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $60,299,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $23,697,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Liberty Global by 94.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 708,570 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $7,875,000. 23.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

