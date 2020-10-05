Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $263,470.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00012073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $263,470.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00433951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

