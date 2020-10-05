Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.88 million and $268,616.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00011768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00430069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

