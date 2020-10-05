Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.29. 3,091,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,361,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 198,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 27.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 175,449 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Lincoln National by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.