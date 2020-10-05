LINKA Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $14,460.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.12 or 0.05131515 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars.

