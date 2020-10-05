LinkEye (LET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.56 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bitbns, Huobi and DigiFinex. LinkEye has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $7.27 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01519511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00166854 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com.

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitbns, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

