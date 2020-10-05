Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $147,445.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $580,189.69 and approximately $147,445.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01515669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165117 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.