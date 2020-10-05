Litecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $46.39 or 0.00432620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002858 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,603,916 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

