Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $19.60

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $21.44. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 855,260 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.35.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total transaction of C$736,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 867,398 shares in the company, valued at C$9,827,619.34.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

