LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,724,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,633,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.49% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

