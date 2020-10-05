Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of L stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$69.56. The company had a trading volume of 144,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$59.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8794804 EPS for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total transaction of C$225,577.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,896.39. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.52, for a total value of C$147,316.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,239.20.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

