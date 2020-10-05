LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0140

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $733,258.94 and approximately $11,167.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00080429 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021276 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000283 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007920 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

