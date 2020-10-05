LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Director Acquires $8,888,892.00 in Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,481,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,888,892.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LOGC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 316,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 393,304 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 837.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

