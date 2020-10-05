Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Trading Down 12.3%

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) was down 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 8,266,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 1,685,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

