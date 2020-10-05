Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.32 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.49 or 0.05106971 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032896 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

