Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Trading Down 11.2%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) dropped 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 509,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,101,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Luby’s worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luby’s Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

