LUNA (LUNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GOPAX, Bitrue and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01511268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00164914 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex, GOPAX, Coinone and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

