Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $148.51

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $148.51 and last traded at $149.08, with a volume of 77304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.92 and its 200-day moving average is $173.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $230,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $8,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG)

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

