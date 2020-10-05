Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 333,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 372,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 596,345 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 993,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 406,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

