MalwareChain Market Capitalization Hits $509,905.82 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $509,905.82 and approximately $349,129.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00340879 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018637 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012733 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007634 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000341 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 4,841,508 coins and its circulating supply is 3,230,952 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com.

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

