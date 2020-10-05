Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Mantech International’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mantech International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mantech International by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mantech International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Mantech International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

