Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.