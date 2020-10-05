Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $3,751,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $3,765,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $3,773,100.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.13, for a total value of $3,691,950.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $3,620,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,620,700.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total value of $3,638,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.71, for a total value of $3,790,650.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.88, for a total value of $3,703,200.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.53. 3,390,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.18 and its 200 day moving average is $191.22. The firm has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

