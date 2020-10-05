MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.63.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock traded up $14.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $497.28. 198,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,198. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.45. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.