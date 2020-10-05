MarteXcoin (MXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $6,490.96 and approximately $14.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009501 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003926 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000566 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000745 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00031115 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,302,950 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

