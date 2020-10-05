Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,945,000 after acquiring an additional 43,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 102,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.