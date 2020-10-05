Martin Sjolund Sells 9,074 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRAA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $40.68. 5,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.39. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

