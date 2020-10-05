Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marvell Technology Group traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 201314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.