Masari (MSR) Achieves Market Cap of $168,815.78

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $168,815.78 and $137,288.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

