Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Hits $400,543.16

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $400,543.16 and approximately $11,607.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.94 or 0.03279385 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

