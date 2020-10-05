Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2020 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.61 and its 200 day moving average is $297.99. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $20,161,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,815 shares of company stock valued at $186,007,416 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

