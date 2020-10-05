MCO (MCO) Market Capitalization Hits $65.28 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. MCO has a total market cap of $65.28 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MCO has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00038445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $553.03 or 0.05143755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Livecoin, BigONE, HitBTC, IDEX, Coinnest, Liqui, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, Bit-Z, OKEx, YoBit, EXX, Bittrex, DDEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.