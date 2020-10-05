MCO One Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One MCO token can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00038746 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Cashierest, Cobinhood and Liqui. Over the last week, MCO has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. MCO has a total market cap of $65.39 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.96 or 0.05127712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official website is crypto.com.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, BigONE, Bithumb, Binance, Cashierest, LATOKEN, ABCC, Gate.io, HitBTC, EXX, YoBit, Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX, Liqui, DDEX, Upbit, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, OKEx and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

