Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NYSE MDLA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.05. 2,073,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.79. Medallia has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $226,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $638,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 97,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,592,499.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,521,096 shares in the company, valued at $40,628,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,808,393 shares of company stock worth $58,061,463.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallia in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Medallia by 1.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 75.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 7.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 240,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

