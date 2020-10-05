MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading Up 2.3%

MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP) rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.21. Approximately 20,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 58,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of MediaValet from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MediaValet Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediaValet (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

