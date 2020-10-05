MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest, Upbit, IDEX and CPDAX. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.20 or 0.05171772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX, Kryptono, DEx.top, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bittrex, Cashierest, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.