MediBloc [QRC20] Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,785.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.97 or 0.03291131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.02062762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00434027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.01040670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00624449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00047591 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000237 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009499 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

