MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.45

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $14.99. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 401 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $511.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Also, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 6,667 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $351,926 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 322,248 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 568,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.