Memex (CVE:OEE) Trading 50% Higher

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE) shot up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 248,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 218,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Memex (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

